Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Very nice 3 level town-home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New wood floors thought out the house, recently painted, new fridge, one garage and assigned parking. Washer and dryer, deck, playground close by, near shopping mall, highway and restaurants. Sought after neighborhood. $50 application fee per adult, no smoking, debt to income ratio must be below 45%. Certified funds deposit, Move in ready.