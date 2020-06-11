All apartments in Dale City
Dale City, VA
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:19 AM

15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE

15135 Knickerbocker Drive · (703) 897-4777
Location

15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA 22193

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3025 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard. Lower level patio perfect for family gathering and barbeque. Huge master bedroom with luxury bath and 3 spacious bedrooms. The expansive finished basement has a 336 sf party/recreational/ great room. Extra room and full bath in basement. GREAT LOCATION: Easy access to I-95, VRE and commuter lots, walking distance to Henderson Elementary School. Close proximity to Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Quantico, and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have any available units?
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have?
Some of 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
