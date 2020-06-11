15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard. Lower level patio perfect for family gathering and barbeque. Huge master bedroom with luxury bath and 3 spacious bedrooms. The expansive finished basement has a 336 sf party/recreational/ great room. Extra room and full bath in basement. GREAT LOCATION: Easy access to I-95, VRE and commuter lots, walking distance to Henderson Elementary School. Close proximity to Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Quantico, and DC.