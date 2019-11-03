15131 Catalpa Court, Dale City, VA 22193 Cherrydale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
This remarkable end unit town house at the end of a culdesac is a hidden gem! You will be hard pressed to find anything in more perfect condition. Beautifully kept inside and out. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The bright and cheery kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and French doors that lead out to a large deck that backs to woods. The living room has recess lighting and a gas fireplace. The basement family room has a second gas fireplace and walks out to a fenced in zen rock garden. Three bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Gorgeous updated bathrooms. The hall bath has a brand new jacuzzi tub and the master shower has dual shower heads. Located just 1 mile from 95 and from Potomac Mills Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
