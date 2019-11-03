15131 CATALPA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

This remarkable end unit town house at the end of a culdesac is a hidden gem! You will be hard pressed to find anything in more perfect condition. Beautifully kept inside and out. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The bright and cheery kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and French doors that lead out to a large deck that backs to woods. The living room has recess lighting and a gas fireplace. The basement family room has a second gas fireplace and walks out to a fenced in zen rock garden. Three bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Gorgeous updated bathrooms. The hall bath has a brand new jacuzzi tub and the master shower has dual shower heads. Located just 1 mile from 95 and from Potomac Mills Mall.