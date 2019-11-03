All apartments in Dale City
15131 CATALPA COURT
15131 CATALPA COURT

15131 Catalpa Court · No Longer Available
Location

15131 Catalpa Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
This remarkable end unit town house at the end of a culdesac is a hidden gem! You will be hard pressed to find anything in more perfect condition. Beautifully kept inside and out. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home with ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The bright and cheery kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and French doors that lead out to a large deck that backs to woods. The living room has recess lighting and a gas fireplace. The basement family room has a second gas fireplace and walks out to a fenced in zen rock garden. Three bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Gorgeous updated bathrooms. The hall bath has a brand new jacuzzi tub and the master shower has dual shower heads. Located just 1 mile from 95 and from Potomac Mills Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 CATALPA COURT have any available units?
15131 CATALPA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 15131 CATALPA COURT have?
Some of 15131 CATALPA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 CATALPA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15131 CATALPA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 CATALPA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15131 CATALPA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 15131 CATALPA COURT offer parking?
No, 15131 CATALPA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15131 CATALPA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15131 CATALPA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 CATALPA COURT have a pool?
No, 15131 CATALPA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15131 CATALPA COURT have accessible units?
No, 15131 CATALPA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 CATALPA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15131 CATALPA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15131 CATALPA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15131 CATALPA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

