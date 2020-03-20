All apartments in Dale City
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

15082 JARRELL PLACE

15082 Jarrell Place · No Longer Available
Location

15082 Jarrell Place, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Vacant and freshly painted! Move in ready! Applicant fee is $50 per adult. Please use NVAR rental application or VAR application for lease. Any repairs under $250 tenants are responsible. Section 8 housing vouchers accepted. If tenant violates HOA rules they are responsible for paying HOA fine. Owner manages property. Please leave business card in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have any available units?
15082 JARRELL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have?
Some of 15082 JARRELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15082 JARRELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15082 JARRELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15082 JARRELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15082 JARRELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15082 JARRELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15082 JARRELL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have a pool?
No, 15082 JARRELL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15082 JARRELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15082 JARRELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15082 JARRELL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
