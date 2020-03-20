Vacant and freshly painted! Move in ready! Applicant fee is $50 per adult. Please use NVAR rental application or VAR application for lease. Any repairs under $250 tenants are responsible. Section 8 housing vouchers accepted. If tenant violates HOA rules they are responsible for paying HOA fine. Owner manages property. Please leave business card in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 15082 JARRELL PLACE have?
Some of 15082 JARRELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
