15082 JARRELL PLACE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Vacant and freshly painted! Move in ready! Applicant fee is $50 per adult. Please use NVAR rental application or VAR application for lease. Any repairs under $250 tenants are responsible. Section 8 housing vouchers accepted. If tenant violates HOA rules they are responsible for paying HOA fine. Owner manages property. Please leave business card in kitchen.