Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Turn-Key, meticulously maintained townhouse near Potomac Mills Mall, restaurant and shops. This updated townhouse could be your new place to call home. This 3 level home offers an updated kitchen, bathrooms, laminate and hardwood floors throughout the home. Not to mention the recently upgraded backyard with wooden patio facing the woods for entertaining guests.