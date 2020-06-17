14806 BRYAN COURT

Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Welcome Home! Charming brick front 2 level townhouse on quite street! Freshly painted!! Split foyer, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, large living room, and walk out basement with fully fenced in yard backing to trees. All bedrooms on upper level. Convenient to I-95, Potomac Mills Mall, restaurants and commuter lot! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.