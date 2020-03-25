All apartments in Dale City
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

14767 Darbydale Avenue

14767 Darbydale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14767 Darbydale Avenue, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
I am renting the two top floors of my beautiful town house. This house is newly updated with all new refrigerator,stove,
microwave and dishwasher. There is brand new LG washer and dryer in the basement which, will be shared with one other person. This person lives alone in the basement. Therefore, I am looking for a professional, peaceful, quiet person or couple to enjoy the other two floors. If you rather not share washer and dryer, this home is not for you. Requirements: first month and security deposit are both due time of signing. I will need one month worth of pay stubs, your credit reports. I will also do background check. I am only renting for $1400, so you will be responsible for utilities.
Let me know if you have any more questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have any available units?
14767 Darbydale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have?
Some of 14767 Darbydale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14767 Darbydale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14767 Darbydale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14767 Darbydale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14767 Darbydale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14767 Darbydale Avenue offers parking.
Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14767 Darbydale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have a pool?
No, 14767 Darbydale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14767 Darbydale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14767 Darbydale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14767 Darbydale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14767 Darbydale Avenue has units with air conditioning.

