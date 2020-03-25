14767 Darbydale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

I am renting the two top floors of my beautiful town house. This house is newly updated with all new refrigerator,stove,

microwave and dishwasher. There is brand new LG washer and dryer in the basement which, will be shared with one other person. This person lives alone in the basement. Therefore, I am looking for a professional, peaceful, quiet person or couple to enjoy the other two floors. If you rather not share washer and dryer, this home is not for you. Requirements: first month and security deposit are both due time of signing. I will need one month worth of pay stubs, your credit reports. I will also do background check. I am only renting for $1400, so you will be responsible for utilities.

Let me know if you have any more questions.