14666 FORSYTHIA TER
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

14666 FORSYTHIA TER

14666 Forsythia Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14666 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL HOME. SUN FILLED END UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES IN A QUIET COMMUNITY. FENCED BACKYARD. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. WASHER AND DRYER ON LOWER LEVEL. TWENTY MINUTES TO QUANTICO AND QUICK ACCESS TO I95 & US1. PROPERTY IS IN ~AS-IS~ CONDITION; ANY REQUESTS FOR REPAIRS MUST BE SUBMITTED W/APPLICATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

