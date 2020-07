Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location!!! This wonderful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Remodeled only 4 years ago. Spacious floor plan featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, beautiful hardwood floors, large laundry room and more! Enjoy a big backyard with shed and fencing. Amazing location near bus stops to Pentagon/DC, Dale Blvd and 95! Plenty of conveniences with shopping centers, stores, restaurants nearby. NO PETS Must see!