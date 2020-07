Amenities

A MUST SEE! Property has been renovated with gorgeous carpet, paint, updated cabinets, counters, flooring, bathrooms with a fresh modern look! Wainscott will be painted white like the moldings. Will be absolutely beautiful when finished. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome is close to shopping, Stonebridge, Potomac Mills, VRE and commutable to D.C. and Quantico. Has a fenced in backyard.