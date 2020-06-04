All apartments in Dale City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:12 AM

14495 FILARETE STREET

14495 Filarete Street · (703) 256-6247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14495 Filarete Street, Dale City, VA 22193
Forestdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Remodel 3 level and 2 main entrances townhouse. This unique style townhouse offers lower level features an independent main entrance door that may be used as a separate living quarter that consists of a family room , full kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom and laundry area. The first level has its own separate formal main entrance that leads to a hallway which connects through a staircase which opens to an oversized living room and dining room with access to the custom deck and patio area. The spacious kitchen has enough room to accommodate an eat in kitchen dining area that oversees the front main parking area. The upper level consists of a master bedroom with a half master bathroom, and 2 bedrooms that share a common hallway full bathroom. Closed to shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14495 FILARETE STREET have any available units?
14495 FILARETE STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14495 FILARETE STREET have?
Some of 14495 FILARETE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14495 FILARETE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14495 FILARETE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14495 FILARETE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14495 FILARETE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14495 FILARETE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14495 FILARETE STREET does offer parking.
Does 14495 FILARETE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14495 FILARETE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14495 FILARETE STREET have a pool?
No, 14495 FILARETE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14495 FILARETE STREET have accessible units?
No, 14495 FILARETE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14495 FILARETE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14495 FILARETE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14495 FILARETE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14495 FILARETE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
