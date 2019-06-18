Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:17 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE
14360 Surrydale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
14360 Surrydale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Silverdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living rooms, deck off dining room. 1 car garage, driveway parking. Carpeting. Washer, dryer. Available June 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have any available units?
14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
What amenities does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14360 SURRYDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Dale City 1 Bedrooms
Dale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Chantilly, VA
North Kensington, MD
Franconia, VA
Accokeek, MD
Brambleton, VA
Seven Corners, VA
Bensville, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Stone Ridge, VA
Clinton, MD
Neabsco, VA
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia