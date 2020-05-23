All apartments in Dale City
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:51 PM

14154 CUDDY LOOP

14154 Cuddy Loop · (703) 405-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14154 Cuddy Loop, Dale City, VA 22193

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Location, Location AND beautifully updated ground level home just waiting for you! Light and bright with lots of sunlight. While it's still a little chilly out, cozy up to your gas fireplace in your spacious family room. When it gets warmer, head out to the patio and enjoy the water views and grassy areas. If you're working from home, there's a sunroom waiting for you to make it your office. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking and is open - perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are nicely sized and there's a separate laundry room in the unit. Pets on a case-by-case basis * Parking spot right out front and no stairs * Ample parking * Right off the Prince William Parkway with shopping, entertainment, and restaurants minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have any available units?
14154 CUDDY LOOP has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have?
Some of 14154 CUDDY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14154 CUDDY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
14154 CUDDY LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14154 CUDDY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 14154 CUDDY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 14154 CUDDY LOOP does offer parking.
Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14154 CUDDY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have a pool?
No, 14154 CUDDY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 14154 CUDDY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14154 CUDDY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 14154 CUDDY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 14154 CUDDY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
