14154 CUDDY LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Location, Location AND beautifully updated ground level home just waiting for you! Light and bright with lots of sunlight. While it's still a little chilly out, cozy up to your gas fireplace in your spacious family room. When it gets warmer, head out to the patio and enjoy the water views and grassy areas. If you're working from home, there's a sunroom waiting for you to make it your office. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking and is open - perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are nicely sized and there's a separate laundry room in the unit. Pets on a case-by-case basis * Parking spot right out front and no stairs * Ample parking * Right off the Prince William Parkway with shopping, entertainment, and restaurants minutes away!