Dale City, VA
14032 GOLDEN COURT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

14032 GOLDEN COURT

14032 Golden Court · No Longer Available
Location

14032 Golden Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Glendale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Great price for this lovely end unit TH!! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. 3 finished levels offer plenty of room for everyone! Large kitchen with island for prepping and enough space for a table. Living Room/Dining Room combination and half bathroom on main level. Master Bedroom has a cedar lined walk in closet and its own bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are a nice size and have a hallway bathroom. Basement is partially finished with tiled floor in the recreation room and a wood burning fireplace. Sliding Glass doors lead to outside and fenced in yard. Laundry room and another half bathroom are also in the basement. Located close to shopping and easy to access to I95 for commuting. Please use parking spots 102 or visitor parking only. No Showings until April 26th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have any available units?
14032 GOLDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have?
Some of 14032 GOLDEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14032 GOLDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14032 GOLDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14032 GOLDEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14032 GOLDEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14032 GOLDEN COURT offers parking.
Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14032 GOLDEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have a pool?
No, 14032 GOLDEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 14032 GOLDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14032 GOLDEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14032 GOLDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14032 GOLDEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
