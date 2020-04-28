14032 GOLDEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking guest parking

Great price for this lovely end unit TH!! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. 3 finished levels offer plenty of room for everyone! Large kitchen with island for prepping and enough space for a table. Living Room/Dining Room combination and half bathroom on main level. Master Bedroom has a cedar lined walk in closet and its own bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are a nice size and have a hallway bathroom. Basement is partially finished with tiled floor in the recreation room and a wood burning fireplace. Sliding Glass doors lead to outside and fenced in yard. Laundry room and another half bathroom are also in the basement. Located close to shopping and easy to access to I95 for commuting. Please use parking spots 102 or visitor parking only. No Showings until April 26th.