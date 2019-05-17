13724 Lynhurst Drive, Dale City, VA 22193 Lindendale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is in the process of being painted and prepared for rent. Room for two cars in driveway. Two full kitchens in this home. Two beds up and two down. Pellet stove stays. Laundry downstairs. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13724 LYNHURST DRIVE have any available units?
13724 LYNHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13724 LYNHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 13724 LYNHURST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13724 LYNHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13724 LYNHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.