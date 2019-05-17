All apartments in Dale City
13724 LYNHURST DRIVE
13724 LYNHURST DRIVE

13724 Lynhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13724 Lynhurst Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Lindendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is in the process of being painted and prepared for rent. Room for two cars in driveway. Two full kitchens in this home. Two beds up and two down. Pellet stove stays. Laundry downstairs. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

