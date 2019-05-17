13724 LYNHURST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is in the process of being painted and prepared for rent. Room for two cars in driveway. Two full kitchens in this home. Two beds up and two down. Pellet stove stays. Laundry downstairs. Great location.