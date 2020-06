Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous Owner has "gone all out" to make this home perfect for you! Attention to detail at every turn! Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with new stainless appliances> Gas Cooking>Walkout onto deck so that you can bar-b-que this Spring!! Fabulous brand new flooring throughout> New light fixtures>New bathrooms>Lower level boasts brick front wood burning fireplace with hearth. Washer and Dryer provided> Workbench in the HVAC area> Newer gas baseboard hot water heat and newer A/C > Excellent location makes commuting easy>Easy walk to Dale Blvd for bus route or quick driving access to Prince William Parkway to move easily around the County. Only a few minutes to the Ice Skating Rink for Hockey Practice, The Boys and Girls Club, or The Waterworks Park at Andrew Leitch Park> Equally easy access to the Chinn Aquatic Center for indoor swimming or The Chinn Library for your reading pleasure! Be the first to live in this "like new home! Good credit expected. 12-36 Month Lease.