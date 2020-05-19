13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE

Amenities
Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom. Two large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. The finished basement has large rec room, tons of storage, and comes with a washer/dryer. Located minutes from 95, commuter lots, and Potomac Mills; you~re close to everything and anything. Huge main level with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Dog friendly, case-by-case basis. This one can~t be beat.