Dale City, VA
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:14 PM

13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE

13571 Princedale Drive · (866) 825-7169
Location

13571 Princedale Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1761 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom. Two large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. The finished basement has large rec room, tons of storage, and comes with a washer/dryer. Located minutes from 95, commuter lots, and Potomac Mills; you~re close to everything and anything. Huge main level with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Dog friendly, case-by-case basis. This one can~t be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have any available units?
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
