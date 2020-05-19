13571 PRINCEDALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready to move in! Gorgeous 3-level, 3-bedroom, 1-car garage home with a huge fenced backyard with a shed. You will love all the space this homes has to offer. Large mainlevel with living room, dinning room, a large kitchen and a main level bedroom. Two large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets. The finished basement has large rec room, tons of storage, and comes with a washer/dryer. Located minutes from 95, commuter lots, and Potomac Mills; you~re close to everything and anything. Huge main level with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Dog friendly, case-by-case basis. This one can~t be beat.