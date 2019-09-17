All apartments in Dale City
13502 DELANEY ROAD

13502 Delaney Road · No Longer Available
Location

13502 Delaney Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Kirkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Single Family Home in the Heart of Dale City. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full and one-Half Bath. Main Level offers Kitchen with Granite Counters, Ceramic Backsplash, Wood Floors and a French Door which leads to Fenced Backyard which has a Huge Deck, Storage Shed, and little play area. Master Suite has a Full bath, Separate Living and Dining Areas and a hallway full bath. Lower Level offers, a nice size Bedroom, Half Bath and a Rec Room which leads to the backyard and a Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have any available units?
13502 DELANEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have?
Some of 13502 DELANEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13502 DELANEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13502 DELANEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13502 DELANEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13502 DELANEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13502 DELANEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13502 DELANEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 13502 DELANEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13502 DELANEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13502 DELANEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13502 DELANEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13502 DELANEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
