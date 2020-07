Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Well maintained with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with updated appliances , Granite Counter Tops and Hardwood Floors in most of the home. Big Driveway, Big Flat Yard and ample parking on street in front of the house. Also a big deck for entertain. No Pets Sorry.