12999 TAXI DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Light, Bright, Spacious & Open - This meticulously maintained 3 Level Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms on Upper Level, each with their own Master Bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless steel Appliances to include a 5 burner stove, built in microwave, Dishwasher & French Door Refrigerator. Large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room open to family room on main level. You will love the sunny deck off of the breakfast nook. Large walk-out basement with room for a 3rd bedroom, office, playroom, exercise room. Excellent location off Hoadly Road with every amenity nearby. Fenced Yard.