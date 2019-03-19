All apartments in Dale City
Dale City, VA
12999 TAXI DRIVE
12999 TAXI DRIVE

12999 Taxi Drive · No Longer Available
12999 Taxi Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Trentdale

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Light, Bright, Spacious & Open - This meticulously maintained 3 Level Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms on Upper Level, each with their own Master Bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Stainless steel Appliances to include a 5 burner stove, built in microwave, Dishwasher & French Door Refrigerator. Large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room open to family room on main level. You will love the sunny deck off of the breakfast nook. Large walk-out basement with room for a 3rd bedroom, office, playroom, exercise room. Excellent location off Hoadly Road with every amenity nearby. Fenced Yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

