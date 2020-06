Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Nicest! Home that you could possibly find to Rent. 4 Big Beds, 3.5 Baths, Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors, Big, Open Renovated Kitchen with Granite + Stainless Steel Appliances, Renovated Master Bathroom, Gorgeous Fenced Backyard with Flagstone Patio, More! Absolutely Immaculate and Move in Ready, home will be professionally managed during Tenancy. South County HS pyramid. Available 8/1, Pets ok on a case by case basis.