8300 SILVERTHORN ROAD

***ONE OF THE BEST LOTS IN CROSSSPOINTE AT THE END OF A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC!*5 BEDROOMS *3.5 BATHS* REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HEATED FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND, 5 BURNER GAS COOK-TOP , STAINLESS STEEL CONVECTION/MICRO COMBO + WALL OVEN , 42" CUSTOM NATURAL CHERRY CABINETS, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, CUSTOM BACK SPLASH, WALK-IN PANTRY, 18" TILE FLOORING, RECESSED & PENDANT LIGHTING * HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM , DINING ROOM & FOYER* FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING, CEILING FAN, GAS FIREPLACE & SKYLIGHTS* DOUBLE PANE REPLACEMENT WINDOWS* CROWN MOLDING* CHAIR RAIL* WAINSCOTING* EXPANDED MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOOR , WALK-IN CLOSET & CEILING FAN* UPDATED MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER,DOUBLE SINKS & SOAKING TUB* REMODELED HALL BATH WITH SLATE FLOOR, GRANITE & SKYLIGHT* PLANTATION SHUTTERS*WOOL CARPETING IN UPPER HALL & LOWER LEVEL* FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH CUSTOM BUILT-INS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CEILING FAN, TRUE 5TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH, CUSTOM BAR WITH REFRIGERATOR & SINK* OLHAUSEN POOL TABLE, BAR STOOLS, WALL SPEAKERS, & WALL MOUNTED BOXING SPEED BAG ALL CONVEY!* 2 ZONE GAS HEAT WITH HUMIDIFIERS* WATER PURIFICATION SYSTEM & WATER TREATMENT SYSTEM*WASHER & DRYER* LAWN SPRINKLER SYSTEM* ALARM SYSTEM* CUSTOM STONE PATIO OVERLOOKING OPEN COMMON AREA* CUSTOM STORAGE SHED*COMMUNITY POOLS, TOT LOTS, JOGGING PATHS , TENNIS COURTS & LAKES* MINUTES TO FFX.COUNTY PKWY., METRO & MAJOR SHOPPING* SOUTH COUNTY H/S!*