Apartment List
/
VA
/
county center
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:52 PM

202 Apartments for rent in County Center, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
14 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
12969 Queen Chapel Road
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of County Center
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
43 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 01:50pm
$
15 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
21 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
12257 Stevenson Court
12257 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
857 sqft
- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 53

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1683 sqft
Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Occoquan
408 Fortress Way
408 Fortress Way, Occoquan, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2098 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Loft and 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces! - Beautiful Condo in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. Tall ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors, etc. Large deck with scenic views of area and town below.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
11520 Hill Meade Lane
11520 Hill Meade Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1925 sqft
Waterfront - WOW!! WATERFRONT - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH ON THE OCCOQUON WITH FABULOUS WINTER VIEWS, WATER ACCESS ON TRAIL, UNIT WITH THREE DECKS, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVATE OFFICE.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE
11965 Dolly Madison Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
11965 DOLLY MADISON CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 LOVELY HOME ON A CUL DE SAC IN LAKE RIDGE - SPLIT FOYER LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF LAKE RIDGE. 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH. ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM.

1 of 16

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
12936 Reese Ct
12936 Reese Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Darbydale
14828 DORIAN DRIVE
14828 Dorian Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1278 sqft
Ready to Move in! New Hardwood floors on main and upper level. . Kitchen features granite, new windows and Stainless Steele appliances with room for dining table. Spacious living room leading to patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2849 SEMINOLE ROAD
2849 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
GREAT HOME!!! IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY Spacious 3 Bedroom Brick TH in Desirable LR Community. Fenced yard. 5 pools, hiking paths & playgrounds. New flooring & paint. Great fenced yard w/ patio area. Finished walk-out basement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1960 MARINER LANE
1960 Mariner Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1615 sqft
Beautifully remodeled TH in a desirable neighborhood. New appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island, new cabinets with tons of storage, tile floor.

1 of 37

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
12546 CAVALIER DRIVE
12546 Cavalier Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3486 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS COLONIAL WITH HARD WOOD FLOORING, BEAUTIFUL CARPETING, LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN AND BUTLERS PANTRY BOTH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS....WINE RACK AND WET BAR. PLENTY OF STORAGE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
14332 MADRIGAL DR
14332 Madrigal Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated end unit townhome with one of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood! Bump-outs on all 3 levels! Updated kitchen w/granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances opens to main level living area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3409 CALEDONIA CIRCLE
3409 Caledonia Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
MUST WEAR NEW GLOVES, BOOTIES AND FACE MASKS (No Exceptions)! TO TOUR THIS PROPERTY . Take Booties with you when you depart. Available 08/10/2020. Lovely four level town home with lots of room for family space.

1 of 56

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Montclair
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 34

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Silverdale
5256 SUDBERRY LANE
5256 Sudberry Lane, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1799 sqft
Welcome Home! NO HOA! As soon as you enter this home you notice the beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in County Center, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for County Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

County Center 1 BedroomsCounty Center 3 BedroomsCounty Center Apartments with Garage
County Center Apartments with GymCounty Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCounty Center Apartments with Parking
County Center Apartments with PoolCounty Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VA
South Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prince William County Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia