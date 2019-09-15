All apartments in County Center
Find more places like 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
County Center, VA
/
5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:58 AM

5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE

5003 Anchorstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
County Center
See all
Prince William County Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5003 Anchorstone Drive, County Center, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium. Freshly painted. Ceramic tile bathroom floors. Large deck off the master bedroom. Custom closets in both bedrooms. Full size eat-in kitchen. 1 car garage and large driveway. More parking on street. A commuter's dream with easy access to the commuter lot. Great community pool with a workout room available. ADT alarm system available. Large gas fireplace in the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in County Center.
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

County Center 1 BedroomsCounty Center Apartments with Gym
County Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCounty Center Apartments with Parking
County Center Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VA
South Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prince William County Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia