5003 Anchorstone Drive, County Center, VA 22192 Prince William County Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium. Freshly painted. Ceramic tile bathroom floors. Large deck off the master bedroom. Custom closets in both bedrooms. Full size eat-in kitchen. 1 car garage and large driveway. More parking on street. A commuter's dream with easy access to the commuter lot. Great community pool with a workout room available. ADT alarm system available. Large gas fireplace in the living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5003 ANCHORSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.