This a 4 bedroom 3.5 bath well mantled and cared for town house. This is available as of 04/01/2020. We are looking for at lease a 12 month lease. The main level has been update with hard wood floor basement and top floor have Farley new carpet. Owner is will be moving soon please take shoes going in to the upstairs .Thank You