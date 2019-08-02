11636 Nellings Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This picturesque townhouse is a MUST SEE and it is also nestled in a perfect location for all of your needs! Right when you walk in you are greeted by the spacious and open floor plan. Lots of windows throughout and a neutral color scheme gives off a bright yet cozy feeling. The kitchen comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and has easy to clean tile flooring. The master bedroom is huge and features high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and walk up to loft where you'll find the master bathroom. Enjoy the private backyard with views of mature trees for a soothing ambiance. Call today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!