All apartments in County Center
Find more places like 11636 Nellings Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
County Center, VA
/
11636 Nellings Pl
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:33 PM

11636 Nellings Pl

11636 Nellings Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11636 Nellings Place, County Center, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This picturesque townhouse is a MUST SEE and it is also nestled in a perfect location for all of your needs! Right when you walk in you are greeted by the spacious and open floor plan. Lots of windows throughout and a neutral color scheme gives off a bright yet cozy feeling. The kitchen comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and has easy to clean tile flooring. The master bedroom is huge and features high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and walk up to loft where you'll find the master bathroom. Enjoy the private backyard with views of mature trees for a soothing ambiance. Call today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11636 Nellings Pl have any available units?
11636 Nellings Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 11636 Nellings Pl have?
Some of 11636 Nellings Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11636 Nellings Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11636 Nellings Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11636 Nellings Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11636 Nellings Pl is pet friendly.
Does 11636 Nellings Pl offer parking?
No, 11636 Nellings Pl does not offer parking.
Does 11636 Nellings Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11636 Nellings Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11636 Nellings Pl have a pool?
No, 11636 Nellings Pl does not have a pool.
Does 11636 Nellings Pl have accessible units?
No, 11636 Nellings Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11636 Nellings Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11636 Nellings Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11636 Nellings Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11636 Nellings Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VALake Ridge, VADale City, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAMarumsco, VANeabsco, VA
Burke, VAFairfax Station, VABurke Centre, VALaurel Hill, VAWoodbridge, VACherry Hill, VAManassas Park, VANewington Forest, VALorton, VAWest Springfield, VAKings Park West, VAYorkshire, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prince William County Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia