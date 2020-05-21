All apartments in Countryside
Find more places like 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Countryside, VA
/
45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE

45554 Lakemont Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

45554 Lakemont Square, Countryside, VA 20165

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in June 2020- Brick Front, 3BR/2.5BA. Upgrades include: Custom Paint throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms with ceramic tiles, One Car Garage Townhouse with 3 level Bump Outs, Center Island Kitchen, Hardwood on Entire Main Level, 3-Sided Fireplace in Kitchen/Family Room/Sunroom, Vaulted Master Bedroom Ceiling. Sunroom & Walkout Basement, Fenced in Backyard. Call for Questions & Before sending app. Checkout the video tour on YouTube by typing the address of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have any available units?
45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have?
Some of 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE offers parking.
Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have a pool?
No, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Countryside 2 BedroomsCountryside 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Countryside Apartments with ParkingCountryside Apartments with Pool
Countryside Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia