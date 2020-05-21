45554 LAKEMONT SQUARE

Amenities
Ready to move in June 2020- Brick Front, 3BR/2.5BA. Upgrades include: Custom Paint throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms with ceramic tiles, One Car Garage Townhouse with 3 level Bump Outs, Center Island Kitchen, Hardwood on Entire Main Level, 3-Sided Fireplace in Kitchen/Family Room/Sunroom, Vaulted Master Bedroom Ceiling. Sunroom & Walkout Basement, Fenced in Backyard. Call for Questions & Before sending app. Checkout the video tour on YouTube by typing the address of the house.