Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in popular COUNTRYSIDE neighborhood! Eat-In Kitchen w/ granite countertops. Fantastic private Backyard. fully finished basement with a full bath, laundry room, plenty of storage space. Great Location - Just minutes from Dulles Town Center, Easy access to Commuter Routes. Convenient shopping center right next to the community. Community swimming pool is right next to you!