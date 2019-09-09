Rent Calculator
Countryside, VA
19 LUDWELL COURT
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 LUDWELL COURT
19 Ludwell Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19 Ludwell Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For Rent!!! 3 Bedrooms, 2.2 Baths Townhouse in Countryside. Finished Basement. Back to common ground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT have any available units?
19 LUDWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Countryside, VA
.
What amenities does 19 LUDWELL COURT have?
Some of 19 LUDWELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19 LUDWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
19 LUDWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 LUDWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 19 LUDWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Countryside
.
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT offer parking?
No, 19 LUDWELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 LUDWELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 19 LUDWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 19 LUDWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 LUDWELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 LUDWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 LUDWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
