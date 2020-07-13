Apartment List
/
VA
/
countryside
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

231 Apartments for rent in Countryside, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Countryside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Countryside
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46349 PRYOR SQUARE
46349 Pryor Square, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
You'll love this charming townhome in Potomac Lakes. Gorgeous property features 3 finished levels with one car garage + driveway parking. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Countryside
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
5 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
14 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20381 MEDALIST DR
20381 Medalist Drive, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Enjoy all what Belmont country club has to offer* amenities include lawn & landscape maintenance*high speed internet* cable TV.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
707 RIVERVIEW COURT
707 Riverview Court, Sugarland Run, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2789 sqft
SMART HOUSE! A gorgeous home wired for SMART THINGS technology for convenience and comfortable living. This home spans about 2789 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44118 TIPPECANOE TERRACE
44118 Tippecanoe Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1906 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 finished level TH, over 1,900 sqft*3 Good size BRs*Wood fl-ML*Kitchen Granite Top*New W+D,Dishwasher,Updated Baths*Deck-backs to Trees, W & OD Trail (Bike path-from Near DC to Purcellville)*2 Story Foyer*Garage*MBR w/vaulted

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
21126 Adirondack Ter
21126 Adirondack Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1950 sqft
Great Ashburn 4 bedroom 3.
City Guide for Countryside, VA

Most of the houses here in Countryside were built in the colonial architectural style by Pulte Homes!

Countryside, just like the way it sounds, isn't a city or a town, but rather a census-designated place in Loudoun County, Virginia. It's a young community, whose houses sprang up after 1981 when 1,000 acres of farmland was designated as new housing projects. Roughly 10,000 people happily call Countryside their home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Countryside, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Countryside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia