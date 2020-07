231 Apartments for rent in Countryside, VA with parking

Most of the houses here in Countryside were built in the colonial architectural style by Pulte Homes!

Countryside, just like the way it sounds, isn't a city or a town, but rather a census-designated place in Loudoun County, Virginia. It's a young community, whose houses sprang up after 1981 when 1,000 acres of farmland was designated as new housing projects. Roughly 10,000 people happily call Countryside their home. See more