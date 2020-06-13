Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Countryside, VA

Finding an apartment in Countryside that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Countryside
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2864 sqft
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Countryside
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
33 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,473
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
773 Station Street
773 Station St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
773 Station Street Available 08/01/20 773 Station Street, Herndon Va 20170 - The HEART of Downtown Herndon welcomes you!! Residential and or Commercial space available on 2nd & 3rd Floors! $1800/floor secures you prime location walking distance to

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
43942 ROCHELLE COURT
43942 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3572 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
323 CANTERWOOD LN
323 Canterwood Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Exciting and beautiful contemporary home sited on private & gorgeous cul-de-sac lot in fabulous neighborhood.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
44870 TIVERTON SQUARE
44870 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Nestled in the One Loudoun neighborhood, here is your opportunity to live at the center of it all. Steps to the premier downtown One Loudoun upscale shops and dining a block away.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sugarland Run
1 Unit Available
214 NEWBURY PLACE
214 Newbury Place, Sugarland Run, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1942 sqft
Enjoy large single family home. Recently painted and newish carpet and flooring. BALBOA - Largest model in Sugarland Run on quiet corner cul-de-sac lot w/fenced yard and patio off eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gas heat and wood-burning fireplace too.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43911 CAMELLIA STREET
43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4132 sqft
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.
City Guide for Countryside, VA

Most of the houses here in Countryside were built in the colonial architectural style by Pulte Homes!

Countryside, just like the way it sounds, isn't a city or a town, but rather a census-designated place in Loudoun County, Virginia. It's a young community, whose houses sprang up after 1981 when 1,000 acres of farmland was designated as new housing projects. Roughly 10,000 people happily call Countryside their home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Countryside, VA

Finding an apartment in Countryside that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

