Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
106 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Countryside, VA
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,445
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
5 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12159 Holly Knoll Cir
12159 Holly Knoll Circle, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3510 sqft
6BR home in sought-after Langley School district WITH a POOL! - Amazing Location & BONUS with your very own POOL in your backyard oasis! Lovely & Meticulously Maintained 6BR home located in the highly sought-after Langley School District! Elegant
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
20702 WOOD QUAY DRIVE
20702 Wood Quay Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2383 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED!!! BUILT IN 2020 Penthouse Level Condo ready just for YOU!*** 2 Level/3 BR, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
851 Colvin Court
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath Single Family House. The property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths on level 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
773 Station Street Suite 200
773 Station St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
773 Station Street Suite 200 Available 08/01/20 773 Station Street, Herndon Va 20170 - The HEART of Downtown Herndon welcomes you!! Residential and or Commercial space available on 2nd & 3rd Floors! $1800/floor secures you prime location walking
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44485 Potter Ter
44485 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1648 sqft
44485 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Backing to Fields in Ashburn!! - Welcoming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome backing to fields for peaceful view. Gourmet kitchen with center island, 42 cabinets and separate dining area.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1525 HIDDENBROOK DRIVE
1525 Hiddenbrook Drive, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1616 sqft
Available November 1st**One level home**Neutral paint and carpet**Ceramic tile foyer, kitchen, and den**Huge pantry**Master bedroom w/walk-in closet**Cathedral ceiling in living room**Dining area w/pass-through from kitchen**Lots of windows!**Owner
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
