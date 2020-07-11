/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:46 AM
228 Apartments for rent in Countryside, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Countryside
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Dulles Town Center
21079 ALBERTA TER
21079 Alberta Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge end unit with 3 levels bump out, wall of windows with natural daylight, more living spaces than most single family homes in the area, side entry to a two story foyer, living and dining room with 2 large bay windows, kitchen with breakfast area
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
Results within 5 miles of Countryside
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,510
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
62 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20919 MENGES MILL COURT
20919 Menges Mill Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2974 sqft
Do to Covid-19 and the problem that we all facing right now it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Also wearing a face mask is required.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Village
44315 ROWLEY TERRACE
44315 Rowley Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2361 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with lots of storage space! Kitchen boasts corian counters, 42' cabinetry, double oven, refrigerator, microwave and gas cooktop! Master BR with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, luxury spa bath.
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE
43580 Popes Creek Square, Lansdowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3315 sqft
Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19324 GARDNER VIEW SQUARE
19324 Gardner View Square, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2500 sqft
A GEM of a TOWN-HOME, MUST SEE!!!Beautiful 3-level townhouse 3 beds,4 baths (2 full 2 half) circa 2,500 sq ft (Leesburg, Va (Lansdowne Town Center) Gourmet open kitchen w/ island,granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, ceramic
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
44386 ADARE MANOR SQ
44386 Adare Manor Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front or back patio in this lovely patio home located in sought after Potomac Green a +55 community* This home shines it boasts hardwood floors on main level* Upgraded kitchen with Black Appliances all open to
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA