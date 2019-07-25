14 HARBERT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Back to the Market!!! Cozy, Immaculate 3 level townhome 2BR, 1BA in sought after Countryside. with fresh paint, rear yard with storage Back to the open area and READY TO MOVE-IN Living room and Dining room Combination. Wonderful Neighborhood with recreation center, pool, tennis courts, playground, walking paths. tot lots and moreCommuter friendly close to major restaurant 28, Rt 7, Dulles Town Center & One Loudoun and SHORT DRIVE TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. Pets case by case with Pet deposit.