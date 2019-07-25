All apartments in Countryside
14 HARBERT
14 HARBERT

14 Harbert Court · No Longer Available
Location

14 Harbert Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Back to the Market!!! Cozy, Immaculate 3 level townhome 2BR, 1BA in sought after Countryside. with fresh paint, rear yard with storage Back to the open area and READY TO MOVE-IN Living room and Dining room Combination. Wonderful Neighborhood with recreation center, pool, tennis courts, playground, walking paths. tot lots and moreCommuter friendly close to major restaurant 28, Rt 7, Dulles Town Center & One Loudoun and SHORT DRIVE TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. Pets case by case with Pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 HARBERT have any available units?
14 HARBERT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 14 HARBERT have?
Some of 14 HARBERT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 HARBERT currently offering any rent specials?
14 HARBERT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 HARBERT pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 HARBERT is pet friendly.
Does 14 HARBERT offer parking?
No, 14 HARBERT does not offer parking.
Does 14 HARBERT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 HARBERT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 HARBERT have a pool?
Yes, 14 HARBERT has a pool.
Does 14 HARBERT have accessible units?
No, 14 HARBERT does not have accessible units.
Does 14 HARBERT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 HARBERT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 HARBERT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 HARBERT does not have units with air conditioning.
