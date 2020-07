Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

VACANT - SHOWS EXTREMELY WELL AND READY TO MOVE-IN - FEATURES: GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TABLE SPACE & NEWER CERAMIC TILE FLR IN KITCH. FRESH PAINT INTERIOR, WASHER & DRYER, FULL BATH IN LOWER LEVEL COULD BE USED AS THIRD BEDROOM, HUGE DECK, FENCED BACKYARD, WI-FI CONNECTION & MORE - SORRY NO DOGS OR CATS. TWO PARKING SPACES # 23