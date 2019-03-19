All apartments in Countryside
12 HUNTLEY COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 HUNTLEY COURT

12 Huntley Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Huntley Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great townhouse in Countryside neighborhood ready for a new resident! Well maintained with updates throughout, the main level features a fireplace and newer flooring. Updated eat-in kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your fenced back yard complete with patio and shed. Upper level has two good sized bedrooms and a full bath. Full sized laundry in unit. Two reserved parking spots right out your front door and nearby parking for guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet fee/monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

