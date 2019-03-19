12 HUNTLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great townhouse in Countryside neighborhood ready for a new resident! Well maintained with updates throughout, the main level features a fireplace and newer flooring. Updated eat-in kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your fenced back yard complete with patio and shed. Upper level has two good sized bedrooms and a full bath. Full sized laundry in unit. Two reserved parking spots right out your front door and nearby parking for guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet fee/monthly rent.