25 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 44
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 4
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 18
Whiskey lovers, rejoice. Colonial Heights is home to Swift Creek Mill, one of the nation's oldest gristmills, which once served as a corn whiskey distillery.
The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Colonial Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.