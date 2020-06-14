25 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA with hardwood floors

Whiskey lovers, rejoice. Colonial Heights is home to Swift Creek Mill, one of the nation's oldest gristmills, which once served as a corn whiskey distillery.

The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city. See more