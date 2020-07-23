All apartments in Colonial Heights
206 Nottingham Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

206 Nottingham Drive

206 Nottingham Drive · (804) 648-4420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 Nottingham Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Sherwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 206 Nottingham Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large Split-Level 4BR/2BA Home With Spacious Yard In Colonial Heights - Available Now - Upper and lower floors both feature two bedrooms, large common areas, and full bathrooms. Upstairs also has spacious kitchen and pantry. Downstairs features laundry area and rear door to covered patio area in back yard. Downstairs bedroom, den, and upstairs living room are carpeted. Upstairs bedrooms and hallway feature hardwood flooring. All bedrooms have ample closets. Central heat and air. Total electric. Washer/dryer included. Large yard. Great location, seconds from US1/US301 and a short drive from I-95. Less than a minute's drive to shopping, dining, groceries, etc. in the heart of Colonial Heights, and only 15 minutes to Fort Lee. Call today to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Nottingham Drive have any available units?
206 Nottingham Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Nottingham Drive have?
Some of 206 Nottingham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Nottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Nottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Nottingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Nottingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colonial Heights.
Does 206 Nottingham Drive offer parking?
No, 206 Nottingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 206 Nottingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Nottingham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Nottingham Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Nottingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Nottingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Nottingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Nottingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Nottingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Nottingham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Nottingham Drive has units with air conditioning.
