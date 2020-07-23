206 Nottingham Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large Split-Level 4BR/2BA Home With Spacious Yard In Colonial Heights - Available Now - Upper and lower floors both feature two bedrooms, large common areas, and full bathrooms. Upstairs also has spacious kitchen and pantry. Downstairs features laundry area and rear door to covered patio area in back yard. Downstairs bedroom, den, and upstairs living room are carpeted. Upstairs bedrooms and hallway feature hardwood flooring. All bedrooms have ample closets. Central heat and air. Total electric. Washer/dryer included. Large yard. Great location, seconds from US1/US301 and a short drive from I-95. Less than a minute's drive to shopping, dining, groceries, etc. in the heart of Colonial Heights, and only 15 minutes to Fort Lee. Call today to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936190)