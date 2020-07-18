All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:38 PM

2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln

2986 Chinkapin Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2986 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4af2139029 ----
Great End unit 3 level townhome . Neutral decor throughout. Large eat in kitchen, full bath in basement, walk out to backyard. Community amenities include outdoor pool, and tot lot. Located conveniently in between Ft. Belvoir and Quantico. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, Rt. 1, I-95. Schedule your showing today!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Assigned Covered Parking
Assigned Outdoor Parking
Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have any available units?
2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have?
Some of 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln has a pool.
Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2986 Chinkapin Oak Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill Apartments with BalconiesCherry Hill Apartments with Pools
Cherry Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MD
District Heights, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDSugarland Run, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia