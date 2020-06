Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

This gorgeous historic Downtown home is available for rent. Historic neighborhood just two blocks from the downtown mall, Paramount Theater and McGuffey Arts Center with included covered parking. There are currently 3 apartments in the building with this one being the upstairs. There are two large bedrooms with high ceilings. The kitchen was completely remodeled with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a stack washer/dryer in the kitchen. 12 month lease with credit approval and references. Email preferred method of contact. $2000 security deposit. Available July 1st, 2020