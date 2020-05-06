Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.



The Greenbrier neighborhood is a true gem, with a traditional neighborhood feel with established homes, endless sidewalks to enjoy an evening stroll, quiet streets to ride bikes or even hike a portion of the Rivanna Trail while enjoying the wooded areas that make this neighborhood so unique.



This home boasts 4 bedrooms, bright kitchen, fireplace, built in corner cabinet and hardwood floors. There is a great deck on the back which overlooks a large back yard. Pets are welcome!



(RLNE3265471)