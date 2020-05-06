All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 2127 Tarleton Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
2127 Tarleton Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2127 Tarleton Dr.

2127 Tarleton Drive · (434) 422-4659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Greenbrier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2127 Tarleton Dr. · Avail. Jun 29

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

The Greenbrier neighborhood is a true gem, with a traditional neighborhood feel with established homes, endless sidewalks to enjoy an evening stroll, quiet streets to ride bikes or even hike a portion of the Rivanna Trail while enjoying the wooded areas that make this neighborhood so unique.

This home boasts 4 bedrooms, bright kitchen, fireplace, built in corner cabinet and hardwood floors. There is a great deck on the back which overlooks a large back yard. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE3265471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Tarleton Dr. have any available units?
2127 Tarleton Dr. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 Tarleton Dr. have?
Some of 2127 Tarleton Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Tarleton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Tarleton Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Tarleton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 Tarleton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2127 Tarleton Dr. offer parking?
No, 2127 Tarleton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2127 Tarleton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Tarleton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Tarleton Dr. have a pool?
No, 2127 Tarleton Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Tarleton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2127 Tarleton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Tarleton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 Tarleton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2127 Tarleton Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity