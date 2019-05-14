All apartments in Chantilly
Find more places like 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
4175 BELL RIDGE COURT
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

4175 BELL RIDGE COURT

4175 Bell Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chantilly
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4175 Bell Ridge Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath Single Family Home in highly sought after Chantilly pyramid. Two car garage & well-proportioned rooms with hardwood flooring, bow windows, family room with gas fireplace & spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & generous table space -- Expansive master suite with cathedral ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet. Finished walk-up lower with daylit rec room, full bath, bedroom & den-home office. Fenced yard with stone patio. Home freshly painted throughout & New Flooring in the basement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have any available units?
4175 BELL RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4175 BELL RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 BELL RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chantilly Apartments with BalconiesChantilly Apartments with Garages
Chantilly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChantilly Apartments with Parking
Chantilly Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDColesville, MD
Wolf Trap, VAFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VALowes Island, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VADamascus, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University