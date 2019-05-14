4175 BELL RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Lovely 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath Single Family Home in highly sought after Chantilly pyramid. Two car garage & well-proportioned rooms with hardwood flooring, bow windows, family room with gas fireplace & spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry & generous table space -- Expansive master suite with cathedral ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet. Finished walk-up lower with daylit rec room, full bath, bedroom & den-home office. Fenced yard with stone patio. Home freshly painted throughout & New Flooring in the basement!