in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

93 McCauley Court Available 07/07/20 BEAUTIFUL home in Aylett VA Available July 7th!!! - DO NOT MISS OUT on your opportunity to call this BEAUTIFUL home yours. Home features beautiful wood floors on the first level with a formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen open to the den that features a fireplace and television nook as well as a half bath. Second floor has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and en suite, three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Side entry garage, large lot and a beautiful deck that you can enjoy year round!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $25 per pet, per month. Non-refundable $50 application fee for anyone 18 or older and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



