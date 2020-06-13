All apartments in Central Garage
93 McCauley Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

93 McCauley Court

93 Mccauley Court · No Longer Available
Location

93 Mccauley Court, Central Garage, VA 23009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
93 McCauley Court Available 07/07/20 BEAUTIFUL home in Aylett VA Available July 7th!!! - DO NOT MISS OUT on your opportunity to call this BEAUTIFUL home yours. Home features beautiful wood floors on the first level with a formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen open to the den that features a fireplace and television nook as well as a half bath. Second floor has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and en suite, three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Side entry garage, large lot and a beautiful deck that you can enjoy year round!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $25 per pet, per month. Non-refundable $50 application fee for anyone 18 or older and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before move-in date. Offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Abbie Tatman

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE4096127)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 McCauley Court have any available units?
93 McCauley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Central Garage, VA.
What amenities does 93 McCauley Court have?
Some of 93 McCauley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 McCauley Court currently offering any rent specials?
93 McCauley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 McCauley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 McCauley Court is pet friendly.
Does 93 McCauley Court offer parking?
Yes, 93 McCauley Court does offer parking.
Does 93 McCauley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 McCauley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 McCauley Court have a pool?
No, 93 McCauley Court does not have a pool.
Does 93 McCauley Court have accessible units?
No, 93 McCauley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 93 McCauley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 McCauley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 McCauley Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 93 McCauley Court has units with air conditioning.
