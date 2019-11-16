All apartments in Cascades
46661 JOUBERT TERRACE

46661 Joubert Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

46661 Joubert Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
**** THIS IS JUST A ROOM FOR RENT AND LIMITED TO ONLY ONE PERSON **** PRIVATE ROOM WITH A DEDICATED FULL BATH, BOTH AT THE LOWEST LEVEL OF THE PROPERTY **** If you are looking to rent a private room with a private full bath and closets , this is a Decent Size room for rent with TV and all utilities included - Water , Electric and Internet- . Small refrigerator and Microwave will be provided at the time of moving. Property is near the bus stop in cascades- 2 Min Walk to the bus stop. Access from the garage. Landlord has a different access to the upper levels. Garage is not usable for the tenant and Tenant will need to park at the parking spots in front of the home or in the street. Plenty of Parking spots. *** Owner is agent himself*** PET IS NOT ALLOWED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have any available units?
46661 JOUBERT TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have?
Some of 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
46661 JOUBERT TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE offers parking.
Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have a pool?
No, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46661 JOUBERT TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

