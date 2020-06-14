All apartments in Cascades
46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE

46604 Ellicott Square · No Longer Available
Location

46604 Ellicott Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Riverbend at Cascades, a condo community in the larger community of Cascades. This condo has been well cared for and provides great living space. It is a penthouse unit with a loft and a spacious balcony, easy to maintain hardwood flooring, and recently painted. Washer and dryer in unit. Windows and doors were replaced in 2018. Riverbend has its own pool, while Cascades has 5 additional pools, tennis courts and 2 exercise centers. Water and sewer included in rent. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have any available units?
46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have?
Some of 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE offer parking?
No, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE has a pool.
Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
