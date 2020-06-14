46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE

Amenities

Welcome to Riverbend at Cascades, a condo community in the larger community of Cascades. This condo has been well cared for and provides great living space. It is a penthouse unit with a loft and a spacious balcony, easy to maintain hardwood flooring, and recently painted. Washer and dryer in unit. Windows and doors were replaced in 2018. Riverbend has its own pool, while Cascades has 5 additional pools, tennis courts and 2 exercise centers. Water and sewer included in rent. This one will go fast!