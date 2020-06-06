21188 DOMAIN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms (on 2nd level) with beautiful views. Kitchen, dining and family rooms on 1st level. Walking distance to shopping centers (HD, Giant, Marshalls, Pier 1 Imports, Noodle Company, etc.), Cascade library, professional office buildings, farmers~ market and NOVA Sterling campus. Close to Rt. 7, Rt 28, Sterling Costco and Harris Teeter, Dulles Town Center. Easy access to Reston, Herndon, Ashburn and Tysons Corner. No smoking or pet. 1 month rent security deposit.