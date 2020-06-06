All apartments in Cascades
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:12 PM

21188 DOMAIN TERRACE

21188 Domain Terrace · (301) 972-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms (on 2nd level) with beautiful views. Kitchen, dining and family rooms on 1st level. Walking distance to shopping centers (HD, Giant, Marshalls, Pier 1 Imports, Noodle Company, etc.), Cascade library, professional office buildings, farmers~ market and NOVA Sterling campus. Close to Rt. 7, Rt 28, Sterling Costco and Harris Teeter, Dulles Town Center. Easy access to Reston, Herndon, Ashburn and Tysons Corner. No smoking or pet. 1 month rent security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have any available units?
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have?
Some of 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21188 DOMAIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
