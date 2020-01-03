All apartments in Burke
9809 SPILLWAY COURT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

9809 SPILLWAY COURT

9809 Spillway Court · No Longer Available
Location

9809 Spillway Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming three-level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent in the Lakepointe community. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walkout basement on the lower level includes an office/bonus room and rec room that leads to the private patio. An ideal location for your commute it's close to the VRE train and metro buses with easy access to 495,66, and Fairfax County Parkway. Numerous shops, markets, and restaurants nearby. The Lakepointe subdivision offers a number of amenities including a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and tot lots. Lake Royal walking path is great for evening strolls and exercise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have any available units?
9809 SPILLWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have?
Some of 9809 SPILLWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 SPILLWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9809 SPILLWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 SPILLWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT offer parking?
No, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT has a pool.
Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9809 SPILLWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9809 SPILLWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

