9809 SPILLWAY COURT

Charming three-level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent in the Lakepointe community. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walkout basement on the lower level includes an office/bonus room and rec room that leads to the private patio. An ideal location for your commute it's close to the VRE train and metro buses with easy access to 495,66, and Fairfax County Parkway. Numerous shops, markets, and restaurants nearby. The Lakepointe subdivision offers a number of amenities including a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and tot lots. Lake Royal walking path is great for evening strolls and exercise.