Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9713 KLIMT CT
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:05 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9713 KLIMT CT
9713 Klimt Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9713 Klimt Court, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FRESHLY Painted**Spacious home w/hardwood floors; Sits on Cul-de-Sac; Deck; 4BR/3BA; Washer/Dryer**Close to shopping; restaurants; FxCo Parkway; one small pet considered w/Additional $500 deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9713 KLIMT CT have any available units?
9713 KLIMT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 9713 KLIMT CT have?
Some of 9713 KLIMT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9713 KLIMT CT currently offering any rent specials?
9713 KLIMT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 KLIMT CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9713 KLIMT CT is pet friendly.
Does 9713 KLIMT CT offer parking?
Yes, 9713 KLIMT CT offers parking.
Does 9713 KLIMT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9713 KLIMT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 KLIMT CT have a pool?
No, 9713 KLIMT CT does not have a pool.
Does 9713 KLIMT CT have accessible units?
No, 9713 KLIMT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 KLIMT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9713 KLIMT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9713 KLIMT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9713 KLIMT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
