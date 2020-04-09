9525 KIRKFIELD RD

Amenities

Welcome to a beautiful little oasis in popular Burke in the even more popular Lake Braddock Community Assn. (lakebraddock.com). This is a great opportunity for someone! My clients were first-time homebuyers when then bought this place and hate to leave it. They loved this place, especially the kitchen with its marble counters and stainless appliances, and the open floor plan on the main level which made for great flow. They worked hard to make improvements annually to this home in hopes of living here for the long-term. Highlights of their contribution to the upgrading of this home include: (1) in 2019, a new roof and new gutters were installed; (2) in 2018 much of the copper pipes were replaced with PEX, and a new clothes dryer was installed; and (3) in 2017 a new HVAC and condenser, new electrical panel, and new clothes washer were installed. They also loved living in the Lake Braddock Community Assn. for all the amenities and activities they make available to their members. These homeowners hope you will love living here as much as they did. Enjoy it, love it, make it "home."*Lower level fireplace not to be used*Pets case-by-case: 1 cat or 1 dog less than 40#. $250 pet deposit and $20/mo. pet rent.*No smoking on premises*Available April 20 (or 2 weeks from when lease is signed); 6-12 mo. lease*No more than two incomes to qualify. Min. gross income of approx. $104,000*Apply online at longandfoster.com (search on property address). Also for sale, MLS #VAFX1113238*If videos do not show on the website you're using, please paste the following URL into your browser to see them: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4IIyQaTkdpFZtPcjNGLHgPUiXN0Y_ULj.