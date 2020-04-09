All apartments in Burke
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

9525 KIRKFIELD RD

9525 Kirkfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

9525 Kirkfield Road, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to a beautiful little oasis in popular Burke in the even more popular Lake Braddock Community Assn. (lakebraddock.com). This is a great opportunity for someone! My clients were first-time homebuyers when then bought this place and hate to leave it. They loved this place, especially the kitchen with its marble counters and stainless appliances, and the open floor plan on the main level which made for great flow. They worked hard to make improvements annually to this home in hopes of living here for the long-term. Highlights of their contribution to the upgrading of this home include: (1) in 2019, a new roof and new gutters were installed; (2) in 2018 much of the copper pipes were replaced with PEX, and a new clothes dryer was installed; and (3) in 2017 a new HVAC and condenser, new electrical panel, and new clothes washer were installed. They also loved living in the Lake Braddock Community Assn. for all the amenities and activities they make available to their members. These homeowners hope you will love living here as much as they did. Enjoy it, love it, make it "home."*Lower level fireplace not to be used*Pets case-by-case: 1 cat or 1 dog less than 40#. $250 pet deposit and $20/mo. pet rent.*No smoking on premises*Available April 20 (or 2 weeks from when lease is signed); 6-12 mo. lease*No more than two incomes to qualify. Min. gross income of approx. $104,000*Apply online at longandfoster.com (search on property address). Also for sale, MLS #VAFX1113238*If videos do not show on the website you're using, please paste the following URL into your browser to see them: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4IIyQaTkdpFZtPcjNGLHgPUiXN0Y_ULj.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have any available units?
9525 KIRKFIELD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have?
Some of 9525 KIRKFIELD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 KIRKFIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
9525 KIRKFIELD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 KIRKFIELD RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD is pet friendly.
Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD offers parking.
Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have a pool?
No, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD does not have a pool.
Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9525 KIRKFIELD RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9525 KIRKFIELD RD has units with air conditioning.

