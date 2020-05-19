All apartments in Burke
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

9522 Kirkfield Road

9522 Kirkfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Kirkfield Road, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
9522 Kirkfield Road Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS - LAKE BRADDOCK - Beautifully updated home in Lake Braddock. Open floor plan, kitchen with new cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances & brazilian cherry hardwoods, under cabinet lighting. Updated bathrooms, family room on lower level with wood burning fireplace. Fenced yard with huge deck, flagstone patio and shed. Lockable storage room in carport. Lower level has great storage area with work bench and storage and utility sink. Fios available. Community amenities include, walking paths to lake. 3 community pools, tennis courts. Handy to public transport, VRE & buses. Available now. Pets considered on case by case basis.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2808437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Kirkfield Road have any available units?
9522 Kirkfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9522 Kirkfield Road have?
Some of 9522 Kirkfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 Kirkfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Kirkfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Kirkfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 Kirkfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 9522 Kirkfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 9522 Kirkfield Road offers parking.
Does 9522 Kirkfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 Kirkfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Kirkfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 9522 Kirkfield Road has a pool.
Does 9522 Kirkfield Road have accessible units?
No, 9522 Kirkfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Kirkfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 Kirkfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9522 Kirkfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9522 Kirkfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

