9522 Kirkfield Road Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS - LAKE BRADDOCK - Beautifully updated home in Lake Braddock. Open floor plan, kitchen with new cabinets, granite & stainless steel appliances & brazilian cherry hardwoods, under cabinet lighting. Updated bathrooms, family room on lower level with wood burning fireplace. Fenced yard with huge deck, flagstone patio and shed. Lockable storage room in carport. Lower level has great storage area with work bench and storage and utility sink. Fios available. Community amenities include, walking paths to lake. 3 community pools, tennis courts. Handy to public transport, VRE & buses. Available now. Pets considered on case by case basis.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2808437)